Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Expected to play Tuesday
Karlsson (upper body) is slated to be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson failed to hit the 10-goal threshold for the first time in his career last season, as well as falling one point shy of the 20-point mark. The Swede should slot in to a bottom-six role, where he can provide some depth scoring for the Sharks this season.
