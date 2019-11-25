Karlsson (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Kings, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

It sounds like Karlsson is at least near full health, but coach Peter DeBoer is pondering rolling out 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the divisional matchup. Karlsson may take warmups, so keep an eye on the Sharks' line rushes before the 10:30 p.m. ET puck drop.