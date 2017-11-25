Karlsson (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home contest versus the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson missed the last three games due to his upper-body ailment. The Sharks could've used his two-way proficiency on Friday night, as they dropped a 5-4 overtime road battle to the Golden Knights. Ryan Carpenter should continue to pick up more playing time if it's determined that the Melk Man is unable to deliver Saturday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop