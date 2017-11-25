Karlsson (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home contest versus the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson missed the last three games due to his upper-body ailment. The Sharks could've used his two-way proficiency on Friday night, as they dropped a 5-4 overtime road battle to the Golden Knights. Ryan Carpenter should continue to pick up more playing time if it's determined that the Melk Man is unable to deliver Saturday night.