Karlsson will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Avalanche, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It's unclear if Karlsson suffered a new injury or if he is still dealing with the same lower-body injury that cost him three games in early March. The winger is stuck in a rut with an 18-game goal drought that dates back to Feb. 18. During that stretch, the Swede has added a mere two helpers. With two games remaining, Karlsson may miss out on reaching the 20-point threshold if he doesn't snag a marker either Thursday or Saturday against Minnesota.