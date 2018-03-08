Karlsson will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against the Blues due to a lower-body injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Karlsson will likely draw in on the fourth line if he does wind up playing in the contest, slotting alongside Barclay Goodrow and Eric Fehr. Given his 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) through 60 games, his absence from the power play and a lack of ice time, not too many fantasy owners should be fretting over the 27-year-old's status. Still, official word on his availability should arrive during or before warmups.