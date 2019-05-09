Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Generates assist
Karlsson posted an assist with three shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Karlsson managed two assists in seven games while adding 11 shots on goal. He has been used mostly on the fourth line in the playoffs, which has given him little opportunity to correct his scoring struggles. However, he had only 16 points in 79 regular-season games, so there's not a high ceiling on his production.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Snaps 17-game point drought•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Good to go against Colorado•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Question mark for Game 1•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Buries both shots Sunday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...