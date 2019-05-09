Karlsson posted an assist with three shots and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Karlsson managed two assists in seven games while adding 11 shots on goal. He has been used mostly on the fourth line in the playoffs, which has given him little opportunity to correct his scoring struggles. However, he had only 16 points in 79 regular-season games, so there's not a high ceiling on his production.