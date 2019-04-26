Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Good to go against Colorado
Karlsson (undisclosed) will play in Friday's Game 1 matchup against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson missed practice Thursday due to an undisclosed issue. The Swede didn't contribute much in the Sharks' first-round series against Vegas, but he did rack up 11 hits and six blocked shots over all seven contests. Karlsson could provide some key depth up front for the Sharks, who are low on healthy bodies in that area.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Question mark for Game 1•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Buries both shots Sunday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Slumps before break•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Surprising sniper in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...