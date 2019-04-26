Karlsson (undisclosed) will play in Friday's Game 1 matchup against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson missed practice Thursday due to an undisclosed issue. The Swede didn't contribute much in the Sharks' first-round series against Vegas, but he did rack up 11 hits and six blocked shots over all seven contests. Karlsson could provide some key depth up front for the Sharks, who are low on healthy bodies in that area.