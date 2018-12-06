Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Helps out in big win
Karlsson delivered an even-strength assist to open the scoring in Wednesday's eventual 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.
Karlsson was the secondary distributor on Barclay Goodrow's top-shelf laser with 16:16 remaining in the first period. You could do much worse than the Melk Man as a punt play in DFS contests since the fourth-liner is averaging 1.3 points per 60 minutes of play through parts of five seasons with Team Teal.
