Karlsson delivered an even-strength assist to open the scoring in Wednesday's eventual 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.

Karlsson was the secondary distributor on Barclay Goodrow's top-shelf laser with 16:16 remaining in the first period. You could do much worse than the Melk Man as a punt play in DFS contests since the fourth-liner is averaging 1.3 points per 60 minutes of play through parts of five seasons with Team Teal.