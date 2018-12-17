Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.

Only five Sharks skaters have fewer points than Karlsson, who's brushed twine only three times with that same number of helpers through 34 games. However, if you're trying to catch lightning in a bottle, the Sharks are a good place to look for offensive production since this team tends to spread the wealth across the four lines and runs the league's ninth-best power play at 23 percent.