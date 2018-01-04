Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Missing from scoresheet
Karlsson has registered a lone helper in his last nine outings.
Karlsson tallied goals in back-to-back contests following a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, but since then has been absent offensively. The Swede is still getting decent ice time during his goal drought (13:54), but has just eight shots on goal during this nine-game stretch, along with a mere seven hits and 11 blocks. If the 27-year-old doesn't rediscover his game soon, he could find himself relegated to the press box once again.
