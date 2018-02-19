Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Multi-point effort against Dallas
Karlsson scored his first goal in 13 games and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Stars.
Karlsson had been struggling to produce of late and is stuck on just 17 points through 53 games. He' scored eight goals on just 62 shots, but Karlsson hasn't been consistent enough to warrant a look in most fantasy leagues. The 27-year-old's top-line role makes him valuable in some deeper formats, but we need to see more production on a regular basis before recommending him as a pick-up.
