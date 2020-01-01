Play

Karlsson (head) didn't participate in warmups and won't play in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings.

While Karlsson is still considered day-to-day after taking a puck to the head during Saturday's win over the Flyers, the 29-year-old will miss his first game since Nov. 23. Antti Suomela will enter the lineup in Karlsson's place. Karlsson will aim to get healthy for Thursday's clash against the Penguins.

