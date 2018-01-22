Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Notches two points in victory
Karlsson scored his seventh goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Ducks.
They were the first points in seven games for Karlsson, who has struggled to produce offense on a consistent basis. The 27-year-old is stuck on 13 points through 40 contests and is barely averaging a shot on goal per game. There's potential for him to hold value in some deep leagues, but we'll need to see him build off this multi-point outing before recommending him as a fantasy play.
