Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Opens scoring in loss
Karlsson's 12th goal of the year gave the Sharks a lead, but they ultimately fell 4-2 to the Panthers on Thursday.
Karlsson has three goals in seven games in March, which puts him at 16 points in 71 contests this season. The Swedish winger has scored between 19 and 24 points in each of his previous four seasons, and appears on track to land in that range again this year. He's a proven fourth-liner, but that's about it.
