Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Out again Saturday
Karlsson (upper body) will sit out of Saturday's game against the Jets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson will miss his fourth consecutive game Saturday, and he has six points through his first 18 games. Ryan Carpenter will continue to fill into Karlsson's bottom-six role. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Flyers.
