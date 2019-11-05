Karlsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Karlsson is considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so there's a chance that he'll only be forced to miss one contest. The 29-year-old forward, who's picked up two points in 15 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.