Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Out Thursday
Karlsson (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Thursday against Colorado, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson's absence will test San Jose's depth at forward, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled eight goals and 19 points in 71 contests this campaign. The Sharks only have one regular-season match remaining following Thursday's contest, so Karlsson may not taste game action again until postseason play gets underway.
