Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Out Thursday
Karlsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blues, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson was considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so it's safe to assume he's not dealing with a long-term malady. The 27-year-old pivot's next opportunity to return to game action will come Saturday against the Capitals.
