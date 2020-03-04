Karlsson (lower body) posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Antti Suomela's second-period tally. After a five-game absence, Karlsson skated 13:38 on Tuesday. The Swede has 11 points and 49 shots through 57 contests this year -- he'll likely remain a non-factor in standard fantasy formats.