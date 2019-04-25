Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Question mark for Game 1
Karlsson's status for Friday's Game 1 against the Avalanche is unclear, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson missed practice Thursday, which was an early indicator that he was less than 100 percent. While the winger didn't provide anything from an offensive standpoint during the opening series versus the Golden Knights, he did rack up 11 hits and six blocked shots over the seven contests. With the Sharks low on healthy bodies up front, Karlsson's health could hold added importance for Game 1.
