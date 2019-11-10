Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Quiet in return
Karlsson (upper body) skated 9:55 with a shot on goal and a blocked shot in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.
Karlsson ultimately didn't have much of an impact from the fourth line in the goalie duel. With only two points and a minus-5 rating through 16 appearances, the Swedish winger isn't going to attract much fantasy attention.
