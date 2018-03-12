Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Remains sidelined
Karlsson (lower body) is expected to miss Monday's tilt against Detroit.
Since missing the Thursday's matchup with the Blues, little information has been provided regarding Karlsson's injury despite the fact that he'll sit out for the third straight time Monday. With eight goals and 17 points through 60 contests, Karlsson isn't a sought-after fantasy player, but he provides solid depth to San Jose's bottom-six forward group. The Sharks should release more information on Karlsson as he approaches a return to game action.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Out Thursday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Multi-point effort against Dallas•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Notches two points in victory•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Missing from scoresheet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...