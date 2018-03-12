Karlsson (lower body) is expected to miss Monday's tilt against Detroit.

Since missing the Thursday's matchup with the Blues, little information has been provided regarding Karlsson's injury despite the fact that he'll sit out for the third straight time Monday. With eight goals and 17 points through 60 contests, Karlsson isn't a sought-after fantasy player, but he provides solid depth to San Jose's bottom-six forward group. The Sharks should release more information on Karlsson as he approaches a return to game action.