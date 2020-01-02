Karlsson (head) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson will return to a bottom-six role following his one-game absence, replacing Antti Suomela on the Sharks' fourth line. The 29-year-old Swede has notched six points while posting a minus-7 rating in 37 games this campaign.