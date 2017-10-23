Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Scoring drought to open season
Karlsson has only recorded one point in nine contests to begin the 2017-18 season.
After posting 22 points in 67 games last year, Karlsson is off to a minor slump to begin the season. Although the 27-year-old has never been a strong point producer, he's been skating mostly on the second line with Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. If he's able to stick to the top-six role, expect some points to roll in soon as Couture is averaging over a point per game so far.
