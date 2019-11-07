Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Set to miss Wild clash
Karlsson (upper body) is slated to miss Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.
Even once Karlsson, who is considered day-to-day, returns to the lineup, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive contributions considering he's tallied a mere two points in 15 games. With Karlsson on the shelf, Dylan Gambrell figures to slot into the lineup in a bottom-six role.
