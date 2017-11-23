Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Set to sit Wednesday
Karlsson (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Coyotes.
Karlsson has three goals and three assists through 18 games, but he will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday. In his place, Ryan Carpenter will slot into the lineup. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Will travel with team•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Scoring drought to open season•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Re-signs with Sharks on three-year deal•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Posts game-winning goal in overtime•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...