Karlsson will miss Saturday's matchup with the Islanders due to an upper-body injury, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson is stuck in an 11-game pointless streak and has registered a mere two points in 21 contests. The Swede is unlikely to start making a significant offensive impact moving forward, making him a fringe fantasy option at best. The Sharks will need to either promote a forward from the minors or utilize seven defensemen Saturday if Tomas Hertl (undisclosed) remains unavailable.