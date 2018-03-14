Karlsson (lower body) is projected to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oilers.

Karlsson missed three straight games because of the issue, but the Sharks appear set to regain his services for Wednesday's affair. Karlsson doesn't present much fantasy upside for the vast majority of season-long formats given his 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) through 60 games. His average ice time had increased slightly in the weeks prior to his latest injury, but Karlsson remains a bottom-six forward that's mostly viable only as a cheap roster-filler in daily formats.