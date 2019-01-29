Karlsson notched two goals and a minus-5 rating in 11 games during January.

Lighting the lamp twice in an 11-game span is actually a solid mark for Karlsson, who has never scored more than 13 goals in a season. However, his minus-5 rating is troubling and he fired only nine shots on goal in that stretch. He may be lined up in the top six when San Jose returns from break Saturday versus the Coyotes, but that could change once practices resume.