Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Snaps 17-game point drought
Karlsson registered an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
The helper snapped a 17-game pointless run. Karlsson last found his way onto the scoresheet on March 14 with a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers. Karlsson has skated on the fourth line in the playoffs, so there's little reason to expect a burst of offense for the 28-year-old winger.
