Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Still sidelined
Karlsson (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, NHL.com's Ross McKeon reports.
Karlsson will miss a fourth straight game Thursday and remains without a timetable for his return. Another update on the bottom-six forward, who's picked up 10 points in 56 games this campaign, should surface once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Sports walking boot•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Suffers injury Thursday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Ends 10-game slump•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Returning against Pittsburgh•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.