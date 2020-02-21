Karlsson departed the arena in a walking boot following Thursday's 2-1 loss to New Jersey, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, however, Karlsson failed to suit up in the third period. The fact that he was seen in a walking boot is certainly a bad sign that his injury could be serious. Expect the team to provide an update regarding the 29-year-old's status prior to Saturday's road clash with the Rangers.