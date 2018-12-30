Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Surprising sniper in win
Karlsson scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
San Jose's "other" Karlsson isn't the offensive threat Erik is, but he made an impact in this one with his first multi-goal game of the season. The 28-year-old has only six goals and nine points through 40 games, though, and his spot on a checking line won't afford him many opportunities to improve that pace.
