Karlsson scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.

San Jose's "other" Karlsson isn't the offensive threat Erik is, but he made an impact in this one with his first multi-goal game of the season. The 28-year-old has only six goals and nine points through 40 games, though, and his spot on a checking line won't afford him many opportunities to improve that pace.

