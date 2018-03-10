Karlsson (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Capitals, per Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

The 27-year-old forward from Sweden will sit a second consecutive game. While the Sharks managed a 2-0 win over the Blues without him Thursday, there's no doubt that the team misses his versatility whenever he's unavailable. At any rate, Chris Tierney and Eric Fehr will round out the bottom six in his stead.