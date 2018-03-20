Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Will be active Tuesday
Karlsson (lower body) will be healthy enough to play in Tuesday's home game against the Devils, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
We're projecting Karlsson to slot in on the top line, but the Swede hasn't been considered for power-play situations, which obviously has a negative effect on his fantasy value. In other words, we'd be surprised if his output of 17 even-strength points is getting you very far in fantasy pucks.
