Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Will be ready for playoffs
Karlsson (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to roll for the playoffs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
While Karlsson may not be ready for Saturday's regular-season finale Saturday against the Wild, but it appears he will be ready to roll when the Sharks open their postseason run next week. If that's the case, the 27-year-old Swede finishes out the 2017-18 campaign having amassed eight goals and 11 assists over 71 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...