Karlsson (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to roll for the playoffs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

While Karlsson may not be ready for Saturday's regular-season finale Saturday against the Wild, but it appears he will be ready to roll when the Sharks open their postseason run next week. If that's the case, the 27-year-old Swede finishes out the 2017-18 campaign having amassed eight goals and 11 assists over 71 games.