Play

Karlsson (lower body) will return to action against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson will be back in the lineup following a five-game stint on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede notched three points in his prior six contests while averaging 13:56 of ice time. The 29-year-old figures to slot into a fourth-line role for Tuesday's tilt which could limit his offensive opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories