Karlsson (lower body) will return to action against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Karlsson will be back in the lineup following a five-game stint on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede notched three points in his prior six contests while averaging 13:56 of ice time. The 29-year-old figures to slot into a fourth-line role for Tuesday's tilt which could limit his offensive opportunities.