Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Will suit up Tuesday
Karlsson (lower body) will return to action against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Karlsson will be back in the lineup following a five-game stint on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede notched three points in his prior six contests while averaging 13:56 of ice time. The 29-year-old figures to slot into a fourth-line role for Tuesday's tilt which could limit his offensive opportunities.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.