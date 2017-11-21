Karlsson (upper body) will be on the Sharks' road trip to Arizona and Vegas, but his availability for either game is uncertain, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per this report, Karlsson could end up being a game-time decision for either or both of San Jose's next two games, but even if he does miss both, he's not likely to be sidelined much longer. The Swede is not generally a major offensive contributor anyway, so he probably won't be missed in the majority of fantasy lineups.