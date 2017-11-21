Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Will travel with team
Karlsson (upper body) will be on the Sharks' road trip to Arizona and Vegas, but his availability for either game is uncertain, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Per this report, Karlsson could end up being a game-time decision for either or both of San Jose's next two games, but even if he does miss both, he's not likely to be sidelined much longer. The Swede is not generally a major offensive contributor anyway, so he probably won't be missed in the majority of fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Scoring drought to open season•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Re-signs with Sharks on three-year deal•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Posts game-winning goal in overtime•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Melker Karlsson: Scratched from Friday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...