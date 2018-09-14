According to head coach Pete DeBoer, Karlsson has been dealing with a lingering upper-body injury throughout the offseason and is not cleared for contact, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

If he can get healthy before Opening Night, Karlsson is certainly capable of challenging for a top-six role with the Sharks this season. The natural center came one point shy of registering back-to-back 20-point campaigns, but should continue to challenge for that threshold this season.