Fisher was selected 76th overall by the Sharks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Fisher spent this past season beating up on overmatched high schoolers while playing for Saint Mark's School in his native Massachusetts. He finished the year with 50 points in 28 games, an overwhelming total for a defenseman at any level. Fisher is a legitimate 6-foot-2 and can fly, so scouts were going to find him regardless of where he was playing. Fisher's future potential is directly tied to whether he continues to develop when tasked with facing better competition. He should be a top-six regular for Northeastern when he arrives on campus this coming fall.