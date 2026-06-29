Sharks' Michael Kesselring: Pens three-year deal

Kesselring signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Sharks on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

Kesselring played in only 34 regular-season games with Buffalo in 2025-26, in part due to injuries, but he fell out of favor with the coaching staff even when he was healthy later in the year. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Sabres on June 17 and should be much more of a factor with the Sharks, who have been in need of a right-shot defenseman. However, San Jose selected two right-shot blueliners in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, so Kesselring probably won't be in the team's plans after his new deal expires. Kesselring's three-year deal also doesn't include any trade protection.