Kesselring notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kesselring was a healthy scratch Nov. 21 versus the Kraken, but he led the Sharks' defense with 21:32 of ice time in Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't offered a lot of offense this season with only five assists over 28 appearances. He's added 38 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 17 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-8 rating. Without more scoring, he's a poor choice in most fantasy formats even with passable non-scoring production.