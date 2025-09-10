Misa signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

Misa was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after recording 62 goals, 134 points and 45 PIM in 65 regular-season appearances with OHL Saginaw during the 2024-25 campaign. While his roster spot on San Jose's Opening Night lineup isn't guaranteed, he's very likely to make the team out of training camp. Don't be surprised if the Sharks test him as the No. 2 center behind Macklin Celebrini. Misa is one of the most promising rookies going into the season.