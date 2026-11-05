Misa had two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Kings.

Misa earned his first multi-point effort of the season, but it was far from a smooth performance. The 19-year-old center got shuffled around and saw some shifts on the wing in this contest. The Sharks have scored just seven goals over their last five games, though Misa has three points in that span. For the season, he's at three goals, six helpers, 20 shots on net, nine hits, four PIM and a minus-7 rating over 17 appearances in a middle-six role.