Misa notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Misa appears to be on a development plan, as he's played in just three of the Sharks' first six games. He got on the scoresheet for the first time as an NHLer when he set up an Adam Gaudette tally in the first period. Misa has added three shots on net, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. The No. 2 pick from 2025 is slotting in on the third line for now, but his long-term home is likely to be as a second-line center behind Macklin Celebrini on the depth chart.