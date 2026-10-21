Misa scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The 19-year-old center converted a fantastic feed past two defenders from Kiefer Sherwood to begin a third-period rally from a 3-1 deficit. Misa remains overshadowed in the San Jose offense by Macklin Celebrini, but he figures to take a step forward with his production in his first full NHL season while working on the second line and second power-play unit. Through 10 games in 2026-27, Misa has four points, 10 shots on net, five hits and a minus-2 rating.