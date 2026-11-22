Misa scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Misa has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. The 19-year-old has had some pressure taken off of him with a move to the wing alongside veteran center Alexander Wennberg. Misa is up to five goals, nine assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 25 outings this season. His offense is at a fine level for fantasy purposes, but the forward is still more of an offense-only option with a relative lack of non-scoring production.