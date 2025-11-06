Misa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Sharks on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Misa suffered a lower-body injury during practice this week that forced him to miss Wednesday's matchup against Seattle, and he'll be unavailable for multiple games after landing on injured reserve. It's not yet clear when Misa will be able to return, but Zack Ostapchuk will likely have a chance to see some playing time for the Sharks after he was called up Thursday.