Misa scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Misa broke a scoreless deadlock late in the second period by capitalizing on a rebound generated by Alexander Wennberg. The young forward also received meaningful power-play opportunities despite handling a relatively modest even-strength workload. His offensive upside makes him an intriguing option in deeper fantasy leagues, particularly if his responsibilities continue to expand. The 19-year-old has been putting up solid numbers of late and has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last six appearances, tallying two goals and three assists over that span.