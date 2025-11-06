Misa (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The full extent of Misa's lower-body injury hasn't been determined yet, as he continues to be evaluated, but he will be on the shelf for his second straight game. With Misa unavailable, Adam Gaudette figures to remain in a top-six role alongside Philipp Kurashev. Considering the Sharks are heading into a back-to-back, it seems unlikely Misa will be cleared in time to face Florida on Saturday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out.